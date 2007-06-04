Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Melvin Calvin Medal To David Edwards

June 4, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

David A. Edwards, Gordon McKay Professor of the Practice of Biomedical Engineering at Harvard University is the winner of the Melvin Calvin Medal of Distinction, the highest honor given by Michigan Technological University.

The medal recognizes individuals who have had an affiliation with the university and who have exhibited distinguished professional and personal accomplishments. It is named for its first recipient, Michigan Tech alumnus Melvin E. Calvin, who won the 1961 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

In his current research, Edwards is investigating fluid mechanical properties of the lung lining fluid that permit control of expired bioaerosol and the mitigation of spread of inhaled infectious disease agents. He is also developing novel antibiotic therapies for tuberculosis and a new delivery platform for childhood vaccines that can be delivered without a needle. He pioneered the technology of aerosol medication, including inhaled insulin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dreyfus Prize to Robert Langer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nicholas Peppas Wins Founders Award
Kim Orth Is Hackerman Awardee

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE