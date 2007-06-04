Melvin Calvin Medal To David Edwards

David A. Edwards, Gordon McKay Professor of the Practice of Biomedical Engineering at Harvard University is the winner of the Melvin Calvin Medal of Distinction, the highest honor given by Michigan Technological University.
The medal recognizes individuals who have had an affiliation with the university and who have exhibited distinguished professional and personal accomplishments. It is named for its first recipient, Michigan Tech alumnus Melvin E. Calvin, who won the 1961 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
In his current research, Edwards is investigating fluid mechanical properties of the lung lining fluid that permit control of expired bioaerosol and the mitigation of spread of inhaled infectious disease agents. He is also developing novel antibiotic therapies for tuberculosis and a new delivery platform for childhood vaccines that can be delivered without a needle. He pioneered the technology of aerosol medication, including inhaled insulin.
