Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Method identifies histone modifications

June 4, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Post-translational modifications (PTMs) of histones—the protein spools that DNA is wound around—help regulate gene expression. Figuring out whether combinations of these PTMs make up a histone code has been difficult because of the challenge of determining multiple PTMs simultaneously. The H3 histone has such a complicated PTM pattern that analyzing intact proteins via high-resolution mass spectrometry (MS) has been insufficient for characterization. Craig A. Mizzen, Neil L. Kelleher, and coworkers at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, deal with the complexity by combining hydrophilic interaction chromatography (HILIC) with Fourier transform MS of only the first 50 residues of H3, where most of the known modification sites are located (Nat. Methods, DOI: 10.1038/nmeth1052). HILIC separates the histone subtypes first according to the degree of acetylation and then by the degree of methylation. The researchers identified more than 150 combinations of PTMs on one type of histone H3 found in human cancer cells. Many of these combinations had not been seen previously.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Expanding the histone code
Proteomics goes native
High-Resolution Mass Spec Of Individual Embryonic Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE