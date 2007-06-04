NIST issues Peptide Reference Material

NIST has released its first-ever reference material for peptide mass and concentration analysis. The reference material (NIST RM 8327) will help in protein analysis for disease diagnosis and drug discovery. It consists of three synthetic peptides with 11-, 14-, and 26-amino acid residues with net charges of -3, -1, and +3, respectively. To provide long-term stability, the samples are free of methionine, cysteine, and tryptophan. The samples, available in a range of purities and masses, have several protease cleavage sites and a tyrosine content to enable concentration analysis by UV spectroscopy. The reference material, called "Peptide Reference Material for Molecular Mass & Purity Measurements," was developed in collaboration with the Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities and is available for purchase online at srmors.nist.gov/view_detail.cfm?srm=8327.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter