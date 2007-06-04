Naresh Dalal Wins Florida Award

Naresh Dalal, Dirac Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Florida State University is the recipient of the 2007 Florida Award in chemistry, presented annually by the ACS Florida Section. The award recognizes leadership and contributions toward the advancement of the profession of chemistry.
Dalal has made notable contributions in magnetic resonance spectroscopy, mainly electron magnetic resonance and its novel application to a wide range of problems, from the fields of free radicals in toxicology and carcinogenesis to ferroelectric and magnetic phase transitions in quantum solids and high-temperature superconductivity.
"Dalal has made distinguished contributions in several branches of magnetic resonance spectroscopy, both in technique development and applications in molecular and chemical physics," says Alan Marshall, an FSU colleague. "He remains highly active and productive and is doing some of his best work right now."
To be considered for the award, a nominee must be a resident of the Southeast U.S. and must have made outstanding contributions to teaching, research, publications, or service in advancing the chemistry profession.
