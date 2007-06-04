Advertisement

Materials

Richard D. Gilbert Award Winners Named

June 4, 2007
Four doctoral students from North Carolina State University have won the 12th annual Richard D. Gilbert Awards in Polymer Science, presented by the ACS North Carolina Section. The awards, funded by technology company Lord, encourage excellence in polymer science and engineering.

Ravi Shankar received first place for his research titled "Ultrahigh Actuation Strain of Novel Nanostructured Polymer Systems."

Arif O. Gozen received second place for his research titled "Patterning of Microgel Particles on Polymer Surfaces Controlled by Autophobicity and Interfacial Tension."

Jinmei Du received third place for her research titled "Porous Hybrid Electrolytes for High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells."

And Young Jhon received a poster prize for his work titled "Adsorption Kinetics of Random Copolymers with Tunable Monomer Sequences onto Flat Surfaces."

The awards are named after Richard D. Gilbert, a founding member of the North Carolina Section Polymer Discussion Group. The awards were presented during the annual Richard D. Gilbert Award Symposium for Students in Polymer Science held on March 1.

