SOCMA Assists Nanotech Firms

The Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association has formed a new advocacy and information-sharing group for small- and medium-sized enterprises developing and making nanoscale materials. Called the Nanotech SME Coalition, the group will work to communicate company concerns to EPA, OSHA, and FDA about health, safety, and environmental issues. The coalition is open to all companies, not just SOCMA members.
