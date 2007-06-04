Schering-Plough In Cancer Drug Deal

Schering-Plough has licensed the prostate cancer treatment Asentar from the South San Francisco-based biotech firm Novacea. Novacea is in the midst of a Phase III trial of Asentar, a high-dose oral form of the hormone calcitriol that works through the vitamin D receptor. Under the deal, Schering-Plough will pay Novacea $60 million up front, make a $25 million licensing payment, and buy $12 million of Novacea stock. Schering-Plough could pay up to $380 million more in milestone payments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter