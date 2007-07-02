Abbott, Genentech Form Cancer Pact

Abbott Laboratories and Genentech have formed a collaboration for the research, development, and commercialization of two of Abbott's investigational cancer compounds, known as ABT-263 and ABT-869. The small-molecule compounds, discovered by Abbott scientists, are being described as targeted therapies that promise unique approaches to treating cancer. ABT-263 is a Bcl-2 family protein antagonist that restores apoptosis, or cell death, in cancer cells. ABT-869 is a kinase inhibitor that stops tumors from growing by preventing the growth of blood vessels that supply them.
