Arthur A. Daemmrich has joined the faculty of Harvard Business School in the business, government, and international economy unit, where his research and teaching will focus on risk and regulation. He will also play an active role in a new interdisciplinary health care initiative focused on the business of creating and delivering health services and technologies. Daemmrich previously served as the founding director of the Center for Contemporary History & Policy at the Chemical Heritage Foundation.
Eugene G. Mueller is joining the biochemistry division of the department of chemistry at the University of Louisville as the Charles H. Bloch Professor of Chemistry and a member of the Institute for Molecular Diversity & Drug Design. He was formerly an associate professor of biochemistry at the University of Delaware.
Edwin G. Olmstead has earned tenure, Thomas J. Wiese has been promoted to full professor, and Stephen G. Donnelly has been hired as an assistant professor within the chemistry department at Fort Hays State University, in Hays, Kan.
This section is compiled by Susan Ainsworth. Announcements of promotions, hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
