Akzo And Arkema Shuffle Assets

Akzo Nobel is selling its European business in mineral coating agents for fertilizers to Arkema's CECA division. In return, CECA is selling its primary amines business to Akzo Nobel. The CECA amines divestment will result in a reorganization of Arkema's site in Feuchy, France, and the loss of 22 jobs. Meanwhile, Arkema is consulting with its labor unions over closure of an agrochemical intermediates plant at its complex in Vlissingen, the Netherlands, which would cut 57 jobs out of 157 at the site. Arkema also wants to refocus activities at its site in Pierre-B??nite, France, following the sale of its inorganic water-treatment coagulants business to Kemira.
