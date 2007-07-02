BASF And Solvay Set Russian PVC Project

Solvay and SolVin, the European vinyls joint venture between Solvay and BASF, have signed an agreement with Gazprom's Sibur petrochemical affiliate to build Russia's first large-scale integrated polyvinyl chloride and chlor-alkali plant. Slated for Kstovo, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the plant will be based on Solvay technology and is expected to cost $875 million. It will have capacity for 330,000 metric tons per year of polyvinyl chloride and 225,000 metric tons of caustic soda when it opens in 2010. Ethylene feedstock will come from a Sibur cracker in Kstovo that will be expanded.
