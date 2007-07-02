Green Chemistry Bill Introduced

The Green Chemistry Research & Development Act of 2007 was introduced in the House on June 25 by Rep. Phil Gingrey (R-Ga.). The legislation (H.R. 2850) is similar to a green chemistry bill in the previous Congress, but it would authorize more funding, about $50 million for fiscal 2008. The legislation would establish a federal Green Chemistry R&D Program that would provide competitive grants for researchers, facilitate research and technology transfer at the federal laboratories, and expand graduate and undergraduate programs in green chemistry. An interagency working group composed of the main federal R&D agencies would be set up to establish goals and priorities for the program. The American Chemical Society has been a major supporter of legislation establishing a federal green chemistry program.
