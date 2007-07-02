Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

House Acts To Block EPA Air Toxics Rule

July 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The House last week moved to nix EPA's controversial plan to change its regulatory scheme for carcinogens and other hazardous air pollutants. The modification, proposed by EPA in December 2006, would allow tightly regulated facilities that are major emitters of hazardous air pollutants to get reclassified into a less stringent control regime (C&EN, Jan. 1, page 18). EPA would allow the move if a facility were to reduce its air releases of any one toxic chemical to less than 10 tons per year or of any combination of these hazardous pollutants to less than 25 tons per year. Now, once a facility has been named a major emitter, its classification cannot change. The idea is backed by the American Chemistry Council and other industry organizations, but environmental groups oppose the plan, saying it could allow companies that have already cut their releases of air toxics to boost emissions. An amendment to H.R. 2643, the bill for funding EPA and other agencies in fiscal 2008, would forbid EPA to spend any money to finalize the plan.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

House Bill Would Delay Boiler Rule
EPA Limits Emissions From Industrial Boilers
EPA Finalizes CO2 Reduction Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE