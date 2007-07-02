Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Israel Chemicals to buy Ripplewood's Supresta

July 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Israel Chemicals Ltd. has agreed to purchase Supresta, a manufacturer of elemental phosphorus-based products, from private equity firm Ripplewood Holdings. ICL will pay $352 million for Suprestra, which employs 300 people and had 2006 revenues of $249 million. ICL will get plants in the U.S. and Germany that manufacture flame retardants, plasticizers, functional fluids, and other products. The acquisition builds upon ICL's 2005 purchase of the phosphoric acid and derivatives joint venture Astaris from FMC and Solutia for $255 million. ICL, which had 2006 sales of nearly $3 billion, already produces fertilizers, bromine, magnesium, and industrial products. Ripplewood formed Supresta in July 2004 when it acquired Akzo Nobel's phosphorus derivatives business for $271 million. Supresta's performance under Ripplewood was mixed. Sales in 2006 were the same as in 2005, and operating profits were $7.5 million, down from $12.6 million in 2005. In the first five months of 2007, operating profits were $4.8 million, up from $2.7 million in the comparable 2006 period.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Arkema and Clariant slim down
Element Solutions bags specialties firm Coventya
Lanxess to acquire Solvay phosphorus unit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE