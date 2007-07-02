Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Roche Launches Hostile Bid For Ventana Medical Systems

Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics company believes Tucson-based company will bolster portfolio

by Ann M. Thayer
July 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Roche, the Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics firm, has begun a hostile move to acquire Tucson-based Ventana Medical Systems for $3 billion in cash. If successful, it would be Roche's fourth diagnostics-related acquisition in as many months, having just spent more than

$1 billion to purchase 454 Life Sciences, NimbleGen Systems, and BioVeris.

Roche executives say they spent five months fruitlessly trying to negotiate with Ventana's management. The acquisition now is contingent on Roche acquiring a majority of Ventana shares (company officers own a combined 21%) and the cancellation of a shareholder rights plan to prevent takeovers. Ventana's board has asked shareholders to hold off taking any action while it considers the offer, which represents a 55% premium over Ventana's recent average stock price.

With $238 million in 2006 sales, Ventana develops tissue-based testing for histopathology. This market is valued at nearly $1 billion per year and is growing about 10% annually, according to Roche.

Roche believes Ventana will bolster its position in personalized health care, particularly for oncology. By bundling its skills in drug development, diagnostics, and instrumentation, Roche could create targeted drugs for selected patient populations while providing the capabilities for monitoring patient treatment and response.

To woo Ventana's shareholders and its 950 employees, Roche executives are emphasizing certain aspects of the deal. They say they are driven not by cost cutting but by synergies in R&D and by the health care industry's need for targeted medicines. Roche also intends to invest in and expand Ventana's operations while running it as a dedicated business headquartered in Tucson.

Roche executives say they are still open to a negotiated agreement as the preferred option.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Endo Is Second Bidder For Salix
Labcorp To Acquire R&D Provider Covance
Roche Won’t Extend Its Bid For Illumina

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE