Roche Partners With Toyama

Roche and Japan's Toyama Chemical will pursue the development and commercialization of Toyama's new oral rheumatoid arthritis compound T-5224 as well as possible backup drug candidates. Early-stage clinical trials are testing the ability of T-5224 to block a key inflammatory process leading to arthritis symptoms and progressive joint and bone destruction. In exchange for worldwide rights outside Japan, Roche has committed to paying up-front and potential milestone fees that could total $370 million. Beyond retaining product rights in its home country, Toyama will receive royalties on any sales of the drug by Roche.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter