Tyson And Syntroleum Partner For Fat Fuel

Tyson Foods and Syntroleum are planning facilities that make animal-fat-based fuels for the diesel, jet, and military markets. The plants will employ technology developed by Tulsa-based Syntroleum and process beef tallow, pork lard, and chicken fat supplied by Tyson, one of the world's largest meat producers. Construction on the first plant will start next year at a yet-to-be-determined site in the South Central U.S. The $150 million facility is expected to produce about 75 million gal of fuel annually starting in 2010. In April, Tyson entered a similar agreement with ConocoPhillips in which tallow and lard from Tyson will be mixed with petroleum at ConocoPhillips' refineries to produce a partially renewable diesel fuel. Both products are expected to qualify for a $1.00-per-gal federal tax break.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter