Andrew Fensome Receives Robertson Award

ANDREW FENSOME, a principal research scientist at Wyeth, will receive the 2007 David W. Robertson Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry during the ACS fall national meeting in Boston in August. Supported by Pfizer and presented by the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry, the award recognizes seminal contributions by young scientists to medicinal chemistry and is in memory of Robertson, a medicinal chemist.
Fensome has played a leading role in nuclear hormone receptor research at Wyeth. His work on the development of nonsteroidal oral contraceptive agents has resulted in seven drug candidates that have advanced as developmental compounds, with PRA-989 (tanaproget) completing Phase II clinical studies as an oral contraceptive. Improved variants of tanaproget are now advancing into clinical studies.
