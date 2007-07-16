Advertisement

Business

BUSINESS ROUNDUP

July 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 29
DuPont has signed an agreement with NASA to develop urethane foam insulation reinforced with DuPont's Kevlar fiber for use in future spacecraft, including the Ares 1 crew launch vehicle. Scientists intend to incorporate Kevlar in the cell walls of the foam.

Albemarle has increased its ownership in two Chinese joint ventures, Ningbo Jinhai Albemarle Chemical & Industry and Shanghai Jinhai Albemarle Fine Chemicals, from 25% to 75%. Both ventures produce and market polymer antioxidants and associated intermediates.

Akzo Nobel has been given until Aug. 9 by the U.K.'s Takeover Panel to make an official takeover offer for ICI. ICI rejected the Dutch firm's informal offer of roughly $14.4 billion. If Akzo Nobel fails to make a formal offer by the deadline, it will be barred from making another offer for six months.

Lanxess' rubber chemicals subsidiary, Rhein Chemie, will invest nearly $10 million to modernize existing facilities and build new ones at its site in Mannheim, Germany. Some 70 jobs will be cut. The measures are designed to save Rhein Chemie roughly $7 million per year.

CMP Information is canceling the 2008 InformexEurope exhibition, which had been scheduled for April in Cologne, Germany. Earlier this year, CMP canceled plans to launch the event, a European version of the annual U.S. fine chemicals exhibition, in Berlin last month.

Arch Chemicals has purchased the remaining 51% interest in its wood preservatives joint venture in Australia for $19 million from partner Koppers Holdings. Arch says the business, which had 2006 sales of $54.1 million and net income of $1.2 million, is key to its international wood preservatives strategy.

GW Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceutical have formed a global cannabinoid research collaboration focused on central nervous system disorders and oncology. Otsuka will provide $9 million to cover research by GW and its scientific collaborators.

Abbott Laboratories has ended plans to sell its laboratory and point-of-care diagnostics businesses to General Electric. Abbott says the companies were unable to agree on final terms of the proposed $8 billion sale, which was announced in January.

Azopharma has agreed to purchase the former Kos Pharmaceuticals R&D facility in Hollywood, Fla. The contract research services company says the new lab will expand its capacity to produce drug active ingredients for clinical trials.

