People

CHAS To Present Chemical Health And Safety Awards

July 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 29
THE ACS DIVISION of Chemical Health & Safety will present several awards during the ACS fall national meeting in Boston to recognize outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety.

Salvatore R. DiNardi, professor emeritus of environmental health sciences at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, will receive the 2007 Howard Fawcett Chemical Health & Safety Award in recognition of his work in the development and promotion of calculation methods in industrial hygiene.

The Mathematics, Science & Engineering Division of Delaware County Community College will receive the 2007 College & University Health & Safety Award in recognition of its outstanding undergraduate laboratory safety program.

Wood-Black
[+]Enlarge

Frankie K. Wood-Black, director of compliance decree coordination at ConocoPhillips, will receive the 2007 Tillmanns-Skolnick Award for her outstanding and long-term service to the division. Wood-Black served as the division's chair in 2001.

In addition, Eileen B. Segal, a consultant in the fields of chemical health and safety and technical editing, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her years of service and dedication to the division.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

