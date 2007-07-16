Chevron, U Of Texas Join On The Oil Field

Chevron has formed a research alliance with the University of Texas, Austin, to develop enhanced oil-recovery technologies. Under the agreement, Chevron Energy Technology will pay up to $5 million over the next five years to the university's Center for Petroleum & Geosystems Engineering. The venture will focus on nonthermal enhanced oil-recovery technologies, including surfactants and polymers that target trapped reserves and those bypassed in normal extraction methods. The partners will also develop numerical models for simulating enhanced oil-recovery processes.
