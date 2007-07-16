Coatings Facilities To Reduce VOCs

EPA is proposing ways to control emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from facilities that apply certain types of coatings. If finalized, states could adopt EPA's guidelines to control VOC emissions in areas that exceed the national standard for ozone pollution. In the presence of sunlight, VOCs can form ozone, the main component of smog. EPA's proposed guidelines address coatings applied to paper, film, foil, metal furniture, and large appliances. The guidelines recommend the use of coatings with a low VOC content or the installation of emissions capture technology for use with high VOC content coatings. EPA says control of VOC emissions by users of coatings will be more effective at combating smog than requiring manufacturers to produce coatings with low VOC levels. The agency's proposal appears in the July 10 Federal Register.
