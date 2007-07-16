Dishman To Acquire Solvay Vitamin Plant

Dishman Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals has signed a letter of intent to acquire Solvay's fine chemicals, vitamin D, and vitamin D analogs business in Veenendaal, the Netherlands. Dishman says it already manufactures an active pharmaceutical ingredient for Solvay, and it converts a raw material supplied by Solvay into an intermediate for vitamin D-3. Dishman, an Indian firm, earlier acquired several European fine chemicals businesses.
