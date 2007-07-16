DuPont Enables View Of Tombs

Laminated safety glass from DuPont allows visitors to the 18th-century baroque church of St. Stephen, in Vicenza, near Venice, Italy, to easily see recently discovered Roman tombs under the church floor. Using ink-jet printing technology, architects color-matched the 27-mm-thick SentryGlas blocks to the church's pink Asiago marble floor. Visitors can view the tombs and early church walls below while standing on the glass blocks.
