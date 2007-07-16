Employment Rises In June

Employment in the U.S. chemical industry increased in June, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. Total chemical employment rose by 500 from May and 3,600 from June last year to 871,000 employees. The number of hourly production workers totaled 507,600 in June, up 1,000 from the previous month but 2,800 fewer than in the comparable 2006 month. The average workweek for production workers in June was 42.1 hours, up slightly from 42.0 hours in May.
