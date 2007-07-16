Evotec, RSIL Plan India Library Pact

Evotec and India's Research Support International Ltd. have formed a joint venture in India, Evotec-RSIL, to design, synthesize, and manage pharmaceutical compound libraries. The joint venture will combine Evotec's expertise in library design, synthesis, analysis, and purification with RSIL's scientists and low-cost structure in India. Evotec says it will move some of its library synthesis equipment from Europe to India. Employment in Europe won't be affected, the company says, as chemists there will focus instead on medicinal chemistry, lead optimization, and development chemistry.
