Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Gary Wiggins Wins Patterson-Crane Award

July 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

GARY D. WIGGINS, director of the chemical informatics program in the School of Informatics at Indiana University, is the 2007 recipient of the Patterson-Crane Award of the ACS Columbus and Dayton Sections. Presented biennially, the award recognizes outstanding contributions in chemical information theory or practice.

Wiggins, who is probably best known for his development of the online networking service begun in 1991 called the Chemical Information Sources Discussion List (CHMINF-L), was one of the earliest librarians to foresee and adopt the intensive technological innovations of the past 30 years. His work has ensured that the Indiana University Chemistry Library has one of the finest collections of print and electronic materials available in any academic library. Many students have completed the Chemical Information Specialist Program under his mentorship and now hold positions in all areas of chemical, pharmaceutical, and patent information across corporate, academic, government, and nonprofit sectors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for nominations for Graduate Student and Postdoctoral Scholars Recognition Program
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Fellows Program open for nominations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE