Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

House passes bill to empower FDA, renew industry user fees

by Glenn Hess
July 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Last week, by a vote of 403 to 16, the House approved bipartisan legislation giving FDA new powers to regulate drugs after they reach pharmacy shelves. It would also renew, through 2012, a program that requires the drug industry to pay the agency nearly $400 million in annual user fees to help defray the cost of reviewing prospective new medicines.

In the wake of the Vioxx withdrawal in 2004 and subsequent problems with several other drugs already on the market, lawmakers seized on the legislation to overhaul how FDA deals with the safety of the products it regulates.

The Senate approved similar legislation in May, and differences between the two versions will have to be reconciled before lawmakers send a final measure to the White House for the President's signature.

Both bills would give FDA more authority to track safety problems that can arise after drugs become available to the general patient population. The agency could also force pharmaceutical manufacturers to make label changes and conduct follow-up studies on certain medicines.

The House bill goes beyond the Senate version in several respects. For instance, it would require FDA to periodically review the safety of drugs after they are initially approved, and the agency could make drug companies submit their television advertisements for review prior to airing them. FDA could also fine drug makers up to $500,000 for false or misleading ads.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE