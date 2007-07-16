Kenner Rice Receives Smissman Award

KENNER C. RICE, chief of the Chemical Biology Research Branch at the National Institute on Drug Abuse, will receive the 2007 Smissman Award during the ACS fall national meeting in Boston in August. The award, sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb and presented by the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry, recognizes a scientist who, through work or teaching, has had an impact on the way medicinal chemistry is practiced.
Rice is elucidating the structure and function of neurotransmitter systems in the mammalian central nervous system in normal, drug-altered, and pathological states. His research on the mechanism of action of abused drugs has led to the development of potential medications for the treatment and prevention of drug abuse.
Among his contributions are the development of the National Institutes of Health Opiate Total Synthesis, which allows medical opiates to be produced synthetically in any quantity; the discovery of an imaging agent for positron emission tomography that is now being used in conscious humans to study the opioid receptor-endorphin system; and the development of medications that prevent cocaine self-administration in rhesus monkeys.
