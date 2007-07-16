Merck, Ariad Link For Cancer Drug

Merck & Co. and Ariad Pharmaceuticals will collaborate on the development and commercialization of the Ariad cancer drug AP23573. Under the deal, Merck will pay Ariad $75 million up front and up to $452 million more in milestone payments. AP23573 is a small-molecule inhibitor of the protein mTOR, considered a "master switch" in cancer cells. The drug is expected to enter Phase III trials for the treatment of metastatic sarcomas later this quarter.
