Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Newscripts

Doggie DNA, Round-The-World Rubber Ducks, Smelly Tomatoes

by Bethany Halford
July 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Istockphoto
Doggie DNA: Fido's family tree
Credit: Istockphoto
Doggie DNA: Fido's family tree

Doggie DNA

DNA testing has gone to the DOGS. The test that was once used primarily to settle paternity suits is now being used to tell pet owners more about their mutts. For about $65, you can find out about Fido's ancestry or predisposition to genetic diseases.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the earliest demand for dog DNA tests came from the American Kennel Club's attempts to validate the pedigrees for 155 breeds of dogs. When the club implemented the policy nine years ago, random inspections indicated that 13% of puppies had the wrong parents listed on their pedigrees. Today the pedigree error rate is much lower—about 4%.

Genetic tests are available for other animals too. They can be used to determine the sex of birds or the coat color that cats may pass on to their kittens.

Round-The-World Rubber Ducks

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Istockphoto
Ducks in row: Bound for distant shores
Credit: Istockphoto
Ducks in row: Bound for distant shores

In 1992, 29,000 RUBBER DUCKS, turtles, and frogs left China bound for bathtubs in the U.S. But one dark and stormy night near the international date line, they broke free of their cargo ship and began an oceanic journey that has taken them halfway around the world.

Along the way, the toys have been helping oceanographer Curtis Ebbesmeyer chart the great ocean currents. Apparently, they're much more likely to be reported to authorities whilst bobbing on the ocean than the floats that oceanographers typically use to track currents.

The Daily Mail, a U.K. newspaper, recently traced the rubber floaters' 15-year journey. They have traveled more than 17,000 miles, visiting the sun-kissed shores of Hawaii, washing up on New England's beaches, and even freezing in an Arctic ice pack. The duckies et al. are now on course for Britain.

How have the bathtub toys managed to stay adrift all these years? One word: plastics. The durable material has kept the ducks watertight, enabling them to stay afloat and continue their journey.

Smelly Tomatoes

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Istockphoto
Credit: Istockphoto

Would a rose by any other name smell as sweet? What if it were a TOMATO? Researchers in Israel have genetically engineered tomatoes that smell like roses and lemons (Nat. Biotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nbt1312).

Efraim Lewinsohn and his colleagues at the Newe Ya'ar Research Center created transgenic tomatoes that produce the enzyme geraniol synthase. Of the 82 taste-testers who gave the tomatoes a try, 49 preferred them to the natural variety. Nearly everyone was able to sniff out the fruit's fragrance, describing it as similar to "rose" and "lemongrass."

The GM tomatoes have less of the antioxidant compound lycopene than their conventional cousins, giving them a lighter red color. On the plus side, the rosy tomatoes have higher levels of terpenoids, which possess antimicrobial, pesticidal, and antifungal qualities. The elevated terpenoid levels could translate to a longer shelf life and less need for pesticides.

This week's column was written by Bethany Halford. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mysterious jellyfish diet gets a fresh look
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A tomato that can travel and doesn’t taste like cardboard
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reviving the Holy Land’s ancient snacks and libations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE