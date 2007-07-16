PolyOne Unloads OxyVinyls Stake

Plastics compounding company PolyOne has sold its 24% stake in OxyVinyls to its partner, Occidental Chemical, for $261 million in cash. With the transaction, OxyChem will become the sole owner of the second-largest polyvinyl chloride resins business in North America. PolyOne will retain PVC supply agreements with OxyVinyls that are set to expire in 2024. It will also acquire OxyChem's 10% interest in a PVC powder blends joint venture. OxyChem and PolyOne predecessor Geon formed the OxyVinyls joint venture in 1999.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter