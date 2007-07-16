Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Transformation Needed To Cut CO2

July 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A worldwide reduction in energy demand and significant revisions in the mix of energy-producing technologies are required to stabilize greenhouse gas emissions levels by the end of the next century, according to a new Department of Energy report. A "transformation of global energy systems" will be needed, says the report, which is the second in a series of 21 "Synthesis & Assessment" reports requested by President George W. Bush in 2002. Without action, however, energy consumption will increase three to four times above 2000 levels, and CO2 emissions will more than triple by 2100, says the assessment. The report examines the impact over the next century of various methods for stabilizing greenhouse gas emissions on the economy, energy consumption, and overall emissions. It presents four scenarios for holding CO2 in check at 450, 550, 650, and 750 ppm. The current CO2 level is about 380 ppm. It also presents a reference case that assumes nothing is done to limit greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The report integrates three separate modeling programs and is available at www.climatescience.gov.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Renewables rise globally, coal sees sharp decline
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laying Out The Attainable
Global Emissions Trends Analyzed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE