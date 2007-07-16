A worldwide reduction in energy demand and significant revisions in the mix of energy-producing technologies are required to stabilize greenhouse gas emissions levels by the end of the next century, according to a new Department of Energy report. A "transformation of global energy systems" will be needed, says the report, which is the second in a series of 21 "Synthesis & Assessment" reports requested by President George W. Bush in 2002. Without action, however, energy consumption will increase three to four times above 2000 levels, and CO 2 emissions will more than triple by 2100, says the assessment. The report examines the impact over the next century of various methods for stabilizing greenhouse gas emissions on the economy, energy consumption, and overall emissions. It presents four scenarios for holding CO 2 in check at 450, 550, 650, and 750 ppm. The current CO 2 level is about 380 ppm. It also presents a reference case that assumes nothing is done to limit greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The report integrates three separate modeling programs and is available at www.climatescience.gov.