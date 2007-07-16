Ventana Rejects Roche Takeover Offer

Ventana Medical System's board of directors is rejecting Roche's $75.00-per-share takeover offer as inadequate and contrary to the best interests of shareholders (C&EN, July 2, page 7). The offer, which values Ventana at $3 billion, represents a 55% premium over Ventana's recent average stock price. But Ventana CEO Christopher Gleeson says the company's new tissue-based testing technologies make it worth far more. Roche says it stands by its offer and may take action to buy the company unilaterally.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter