BASF Considers Divesting Styrenics

BASF is evaluating strategic options for selected parts of its styrenics business. The company says it has received an initial offer for these units from a firm it won't identify and plans to begin discussions with the company. The businesses under consideration include styrene, polystyrene, styrene-butadiene copolymer, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene. The businesses had sales in 2006 of about $4 billion and have approximately 1,000 employees.
