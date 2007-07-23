Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Brain Protein Counters Despair

July 23, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Mice that are more resilient when faced with inescapable stress can thank a brain protein called ΔFosB, according to Eric J. Nestler of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and colleagues (Neuron 2007, 55, 289). When mice are repeatedly exposed to random shocks, some eventually stop trying to escape and sink into despair. This state bears a similarity to human depression. The researchers found that mice that avoided despair and retained a strong desire to escape had higher brain levels of ΔFosB. The researchers also showed that increasing expression of ΔFosB in the brains of mice reduced symptoms of despair. The despair-reducing protein, a transcription factor that regulates the activity of multiple genes, appears to inhibit passive response to stress. The researchers will now explore whether antidepressants, which can reverse despair in mice, enhance resilience by boosting ΔFosB.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE