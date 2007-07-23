Chemical safety chair to retire

Carolyn W. Merritt, chairman of the U.S. Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board, announced on July 11 that she will retire from the board on Aug. 2, when her five-year term ends. Merritt says she will return to private life in Chicago. President George W. Bush has announced that he will nominate current board member John S. Bresland to a second five-year term and to take Merritt's place as chairman. Bresland's term, like Merritt's, expires on Aug. 2. Bresland formerly was director of environmental risk management at Honeywell International. The President said he will nominate C. Russell H. Shearer to fill the now-vacant slot on the five-member board. Shearer is currently deputy chief for enforcement and technical matters in the Department of Energy's Office of Health, Safety & Security. If Bresland is not confirmed before Merritt leaves, the remaining board members will vote to designate one member as interim executive.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter