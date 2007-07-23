Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

China Pollution Report

Group finds country is harming environment as its economy grows

by Jean-François Tremblay
July 23, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A city along the Yangtze River near the southwestern municipality of Chongqing sees the uglier side of China's fast-growing economy.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN

IN ITS FIRST REPORT on China's environment, the international Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD) finds that the country is harming its environment and the health of its citizens as its economy leaps forward.

OECD estimates that unless the current trend is changed, by 2020 air pollution will lead to 600,000 premature deaths annually in Chinese cities. Citing data from the Chinese Ministry of Health, OECD says 300 million rural residents already lack access to safe drinking water.

The 340-page report also says China consumes resources inefficiently. It finds that the country "generates more pollution and consumes more resources per unit of GDP than OECD averages." China is aiming to quadruple its GDP between 2000 and 2020, but the country "requires commensurate strengthening of environmental management and finance so that economic growth is environmentally sustainable," the report says.

OECD finds that China has been making progress toward better environmental practices but that more needs to be done. For example, a water law passed in 2002 is "comprehensive," has clear control mechanisms, and makes it possible to implement major reform in the water sector. But large investments are still needed to upgrade water distribution in China's fast-growing cities. Moreover, there is not enough water in the country to maintain the currently inefficient patterns of water usage by cities and the agricultural sector, OECD says.

In the richer parts of China, local officials are responding to citizens' demands for less pollution. But in much of the country, the report says, one of the primary obstacles to progress is that local leaders have to raise revenues locally and face "limited accountability." As a result, economic growth takes precedence over environmental preservation. OECD recommends improving the enforcement capabilities of China's local Environmental Protection Bureaus and turning the State Environmental Protection Agency into a ministry.

The report notes that the state of China's environment is an international issue because it involves global energy consumption patterns, global manufacturing patterns, and transboundary pollution. The conclusions and recommendations in the report were approved by a Chinese government delegation that took part in the project.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Most US states lack sufficient resources to protect public from pollution, report says
Investment in materials R&D could reap diverse benefits
Pollution In China

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE