Codexis Acquires Biocatalytics

Codexis, a privately held biotechnology company that develops specialty enzyme biocatalysts, announced that it has acquired BioCatalytics, a catalog supplier of enzymes used in the manufacture of fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals, for an undisclosed sum. The deal, which follows Codexis' acquisition of Jülich Fine Chemicals, a German biocatalyst enzymes company, in 2005, creates a leader in the enzymes market, according to Alan Shaw, CEO of Codexis. The U.S. enzyme market, according to Codexis, is expected to grow to $2.2 billion by 2010, driven by increased demand for renewable fuels and cleaner, less expensive pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
