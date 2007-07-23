Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Costs Rise In China

Reduced export subsidies and stricter environmental standards are making life difficult for companies

by Jean-François Tremblay
July 23, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Changing their tune
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Chinese pharmaceutical chemical producers are increasingly visible at international trade shows, where they seek to sell higher-value-added products as their own manufacturing costs increase.
Credit: Jean-François Tremblay/C&EN
Chinese pharmaceutical chemical producers are increasingly visible at international trade shows, where they seek to sell higher-value-added products as their own manufacturing costs increase.

THINGS ARE NOT as easy as they once were for Chinese chemical exporters. On July 1, the Chinese government reduced the tax rebate it provides to exporters of many types of products, including most chemicals, from 13% to 5%.

This reduction in what effectively is an export subsidy has added to the pressure that chemical and pharmaceutical producers have been feeling recently. The government has also increased its enforcement of environmental standards, and China's currency has been appreciating in value.

China has established itself as a fearsome producer of a wide range of chemicals produced in batches. Chinese salaries are low, and production equipment, such as reactors, is cheap as well. Many Chinese producers of chemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients have lowered their costs further by skimping on environmental protection and worker safety practices.

China now supplies a substantial portion of the materials used by the world's pharmaceutical industry, be it the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) found in generic drugs or the raw materials that international companies use to make APIs and finished drugs.

Several companies that buy materials from China have announced price increases since the export tax rebates were reduced. Degussa said it would increase the prices of all its peroxodisulfates produced in China by 13% and the price of its China-made organic peroxides by 8%. Pittsburgh-based Calgon Carbon, also citing the cut in rebates, said it would raise the price of its Chinese-made activated carbons.

Speaking with C&EN during the CPhI China trade show held last month in Shanghai, Xu Xinliang, chairman and president of API producer Apeloa, said Chinese pharmaceutical chemical companies are under pressure from rising production costs. In response, they are increasingly promoting to customers in developed countries their capabilities as suppliers of medications in finished form, rather than of the bulk drugs that they now typically supply.

Apeloa is a Zhejiang-based company that is part of China's Hengdian Group. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration inspected the firm's Zhejiang plant earlier this year, clearing the way for it to supply APIs to the U.S.

Xu noted that there is more to be earned by producing finished products than by supplying bulk APIs. Only a handful of Chinese companies have received FDA approval to supply finished formulations to the U.S, he said, but many more will soon be approved. Already, he said, finished Chinese drugs are sold in Southeast Asia.

The lowering of the export tax rebate is just one of the challenges faced these days by Chinese chemical and pharmaceutical producers. Xu said the value of China's currency, the renminbi, has increased 9.5% against the dollar in the two years since foreign exchange controls were relaxed. However, India, China's main competitor in pharmaceutical ingredients, will not gain a competitive advantage from China's appreciating currency because the Indian rupee has also been rising in value, he noted.

A BIGGER CHALLENGE for many Chinese companies is the government's crackdown on violations of environmental regulations. For example, following an outbreak of algae in some waterways earlier this summer, the Jiangsu province government announced that it would order the closure of 2,150 factories near the heavily polluted Lake Taihu before the end of next year.

Oliver Ju, president of Porton, a producer of chiral intermediates in southwest China, said environmental controls at his plant are very strict. The local environmental protection agency has an online system tracking all of Porton's emissions. "They can see if we emit where we say we do," he said. Porton's plant is in the Chongqing Chemical Industry Park, a new site that aims to attract major international companies (C&EN, Oct. 30, 2006, page 23).

Tang Suhan, chief manufacturing officer at the contract research company Wuxi Pharmatech, noted that environmental inspectors normally call in advance before visiting the Shanghai plant where Wuxi produces pharmaceutical ingredients for clinical trials. But even though inspectors have refrained from surprise visits, he said, heavily polluting companies are no longer operating in the Shanghai area. "It's been strict in Shanghai for some time," he noted.

According to Tang, increased environmental inspections are a good thing because China would become an unlivable country without them. Moreover, he maintains that stricter environmental controls will force China's pharmaceutical chemicals industry to change for the better. "People are used to buying in China because it's cheap, but in the future, it will be for the quality and reliability," he said.

Apeloa's Xu expects that many marginal companies will not be able to change their ways. Better-led firms will continue to benefit from the low costs of labor and building manufacturing facilities in China, but the recent cost increases due to currency exchange rates and other factors will lead to the disappearance of hundreds of producers operating on tight profit margins. "Small companies that produce commodities, those without stable customers, those that don't yet comply with environmental standards, they will die," Xu said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China upgrades environment ministry in reshuffling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asia: Despite financial risks, region is looking at another banner year
China’s Drug Discovery Firms Will Soon Be Able To Launch Their Own Medicines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE