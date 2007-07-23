Hercules and Heartland in Soy Adhesive Venture

Earlier this month, Hercules and partners won a Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award for a low-toxicity soy-protein-based adhesive replacement for formaldehyde-based adhesives. Now Hercules is taking its interest in resins for plywood and wood composites a step further. It has formed a research and development joint venture, H2H Innovations, with Heartland Resource Technologies, a maker of soy-based adhesives used in engineered wood products. The two hope their research efforts will yield cost-competitive adhesives for the building products industry.
