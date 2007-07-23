Novozymes Buys India's Biocon

Denmark-based Novozymes has agreed to acquire the enzyme activities of Biocon, of Bangalore, India, for $115 million. The buy will strengthen Novozymes' product portfolio in sales of enzymes for the juice and wine industries with the addition of Biocon's pectinase product line. Enzymes now account for 12% of Biocon's turnover, but they were the first business the firm got into when it was formed in 1978. The Indian company plans to focus on its expanding business in active pharmaceutical ingredients, biologicals, and proprietary molecules. Novozymes currently is establishing local R&D facilities in Bangalore.
