Open-Access Biotech Unit Unveiled

The U.K.'s first open-access trial and development center, the $24 million National Industrial Biotechnology Facility, has opened for business in Redcar, in northeast England. NIBF has been set up to enable businesses to scale up biotechnological processes and make trial quantities of products before investing heavily. The facility is located at the Center for Process Innovation at Wilton, a former ICI site. Several economic development agencies in northeast England funded the facility.
