Rohm and Haas Plans Russian Plant

Rohm and Haas will build a manufacturing facility in the Moscow region to produce polymer emulsions for a number of markets, including paints and coatings materials and adhesives. Construction of the plant will begin in the first half of 2008, with completion scheduled for early 2009. The company says the plant will have an initial capacity of 50,000 metric tons with a planned expansion to 70,000 metric tons "to meet rapidly growing demand for polymer emulsions."
