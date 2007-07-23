Rosetta Expands Lab in Israel

Rosetta Genomics has expanded its Israeli research facility to support its microRNA-based diagnostic program. The new lab space will enable the company to advance its microRNA-based diagnostic products in oncology, and create room to increase its staff from about 50 people to 70 by the end of the year. Rosetta, which claims to be the only firm solely focused on microRNA, is tapping into the power of small RNA to regulate gene expression for diagnostics and therapeutics across a range of diseases.
