Shenhua Selects Unipol

Shenhua Baotou Coal Chemical, a unit of China's Shenhua Group, will license the Unipol process from Univation Technologies to build a plant producing high- and low-density polyethylene from coal in the Chinese province of Inner Mongolia. The unit, with an annual capacity of 300,000 metric tons, is part of a large complex that will use coal as a feedstock to make methanol, which is then transformed into ethylene, propylene, and downstream products such as polyolefins. Shenhua has hired Aker Kvaerner to provide engineering design and technical services. The Chinese government-owned firm plans to bring the complex on-line in 2010.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter