Environment

Touting Nuclear Power

July 23, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 30
I anticipate that almost everyone who reads C&EN has a background in chemistry that would allow them to recognize the reaction between carbon dioxide, water, sunlight, and chlorophyll to produce oxygen, sugar, carbohydrates, and cellulose.

Increases in the CO2 concentration and subsequent warming of the atmosphere should increase the rate of this reaction. Is this a bad thing? Won't cereal grains, grass, and trees grow at a more rapid rate to produce more food and building materials?

Surely with a global population of more than 7 billion, we will need all the food we can produce.

Our globe has been warming for several centuries: Are we accelerating the natural process? Probably, and stern measures are needed.

Nuclear power for electricity production is imperative. Since we have been building nuclear power plants for our warships for more than 50 years, should we not have a design that can be mass-produced in a factory?

Chemical & Engineering News can lead the way with a program to educate the public about safe, responsible use of nuclear power.

First, provide a description of the differences between our reactors and the one in Chernobyl, Ukraine, followed by descriptions of spent-fuel-rod bundles and the dangers posed by their transportation to a reprocessing center.

Those sailors who operated the nuclear power plants aboard ships must know safe operating procedures. Why aren't we using these talents?

Edward C. Murray
West Conshohocken, Pa.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

