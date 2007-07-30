234th ACS National Meeting

Three years old [+]Enlarge Credit: Massachusetts Convention Center Authority

Historical yet modern and exciting, Boston sets the scene for the American Chemical Society's 234th national meeting. The ACS president, 31 technical divisions, one secretariat, and five committees will host the original programming in 844 half-day oral sessions and 97 poster sessions. More than 9,500 papers will be presented.

Meeting Info On The Web: chemistry.org/meetings/boston2007 Technical Program Summary



General Meeting Information



Registration Form

Housing

Transportation

Member Services

On-Site Arrangements

Speaker & Author Instructions

Abstracts & Preprints

Special & Educational Events

Presidential Events

Workshops

ACS Short Courses

Student & Teacher Activities

Chemjobs Career Fair

Exposition

Governance Meetings

Board & Council Meetings

Committee Agenda MEETING & EXPOSITION INFORMATION ONLINE Access up-to-date meeting details and the official version of the technical program on the attendee website at chemistry.org/meetings/boston2007. This website will be updated as the meeting nears and includes Registration, Housing, Technical Programming, Exposition, Workshops, and Social & Special Events among other activities. Because some locations may change after C&EN's press time, be sure to pick up a program on-site during the meeting.

"Material Innovations: From Nanotech to Biotech and Beyond!"—the keynote symposium to be hosted by ACS President Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt—supports the meeting's overall theme, "Biotechnology for Health and Wellness." The symposium will feature five world-renowned scientists and innovation leaders and will be followed by a panel discussion.

The centenary of Chemical Abstracts Service will be marked with a presidential symposium followed by a luncheon. Two other anniversaries will be recognized with symposia cosponsored by Hunt: the 20th anniversary of National Chemistry Week and the 25th anniversary of the Division of Chemistry & the Law.

Workshops covering laboratory safety, professional skills for postdocs considering academic careers, helping women chemists develop skills to communicate their achievements, and more will be open to all registrants but require separate registration and/or fees. ACS short courses, designed to improve the skills and marketability of chemical scientists and technicians, also require separate registration and fees.

The C&EN-Chemjobs Career Fair, social events, and exposition round out the meeting.

EARLY REGISTRATION. Early registration for the national meeting closed on July 27, and registrations or payments received after July 27 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees who registered by July 27 should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration (Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, North Lobby) during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

STANDARD & ON-SITE REGISTRATION. Standard registration fees are in effect between July 28 and Aug. 23. Register online at chemistry.org/meetings/national/registration.html anytime before the meeting ends on the afternoon of Aug. 23. A valid membership number must be entered during registration to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees who register after July 27 must pick up their badge credentials at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In Boston, attendees can pick up their badge credentials or complete a new registration using credit card, cash, check, or money order at ACS Attendee Registration (Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, North Lobby) on Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday to Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 9 PM; and Thursday, 7:30 AM to 1 PM.

Many social and special events will be held by a variety of event organizers during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events require that a ticket be purchased in order to participate. Each of the following listings is coded to indicate what is required to participate: T—ticket required; NT—sponsored, no ticket required; COD—payment due based on individual consumption at event.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS. Event tickets can be purchased through ACS Attendee Registration online until Aug. 23 or on-site from Aug. 18 to 23. Attendees who purchase tickets after July 27 will need to pick up their tickets at any ACS Attendee Registration location during the meeting. All tickets are available on a first-come, first-sold basis, and ticket sales for specific events will close 24 hours prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the event if they are still available. Cancellations or refund requests must be made by Aug. 15 in accordance with the ACS Social Event Cancellation Policy at chemistry.org/meetings/national/registration.html.

CHED Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-02/$55

6 to 9 PM

Umbria Ristorante, 295 Franklin St.

Chemjobs Career Fair

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C

Undergraduate Students Hospitality Center/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Westin Copley Place, Essex Ballroom

ACS Board of Directors Open Meeting/NT

9 AM to noon

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 210C

Chemistry in Action: Health & Wellness Community Outreach Activity for Elementary and Middle School Students

11 AM to 1 PM

Museum of Science, One Science Park

CHED High School/College Interface Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-03/$28

Noon to 2 PM

Seaport, Lighthouse Ballroom 1

Women Chemists Committee, Build Your Brand-Promote Yourself Workshop/Ticket No. SE-04/$59

1:30 to 4:30 PM

Sheraton Boston, Liberty C

Younger Chemists Committee Open Meeting & Reception/NT

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Marriott Copley Place, Salons A-D

Presidential Reception/NT

5 to 6:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 205C

BIOL Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

5 to 7 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

CHED Reception Honoring the German Exchange/GSSPC/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Seaport, Seaport B

GEOC Social Hour/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Boston Park Plaza, Plaza Ballroom

International Activities Committee/U.S. National Committee for International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) Reception for International Registrants/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom D

District II Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Boston, Republic A

Middle Atlantic Councilor Caucus/NT



6 to 7 PM



Sheraton Boston, Berkeley

Western Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Boston, Fairfax A

District V Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Boston, Republic B

District IV Councilor Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Sheraton Boston, Fairfax B

Alumni & Friends of Iowa State University Chemistry Social Reception/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Westin Copley Place, America North Ballroom

POLY Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

TECH Social Dinner/Ticket No. SE-05/$60

6 to 9:30 PM

Ristorante Saraceno, 286 Hanover St.

CINF Welcoming Reception/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Seaport, Lighthouse Ballroom 1

MEDI Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 9 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

ANYL Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 9 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

INOR Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 10 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

CHED Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7:30 to 9:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

COMP Social Hour & Poster Session/COD

7:30 to 9:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 10 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

Women in Industry Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-06 (regular)/$30/Ticket No. SE-07 (student)/$17

7:30 to 9:30 AM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Commonwealth A/B

AGRO Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 11 AM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

Chemjobs Career Fair

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C

Undergraduate Students Hospitality Center/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Westin Copley Place, Essex Ballroom

ACS Exposition

9 AM to 5 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Halls A & B1

Committee on Minority Affairs Reception & Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-08/$50

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom D

CINF Luncheon/ Ticket No. SE-09/$29

Noon to 1:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 154

Purdue University Department of Chemistry Alumni Lunch/Ticket No. SE-10/$10

Noon to 1:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 105

CHAL Greenhouse Gas Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-11/$40

12:15 to 1:15 PM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Bullfinch Room

Women Chemists Committee Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

1 to 3 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

CHED Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

2:30 to 4:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

National Science Foundation Town Hall/NT

4 to 6:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 105

University of Massachusetts Polymer Science & Engineering Department Alumni Social/COD

5 to 7 PM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Hancock Room

LGBT Chemists & Allies Reception/COD

5:30 to 7 PM

Seaport, Seaport C

Boston University Department of Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Faneuil Room

Chinese American Chemical Society Dinner/Ticket No. SE-12/$28

5:30 to 7:30 PM

China Pearl Restaurant, 9 Tyler St.

Research Corporation & ACS/PRF Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Marriott Copley Place, Salon A/B

ORGN Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Chemistry/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Hilton Back Bay, Westminster Room

University of Michigan Alumni & Faculty Reception/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 261

PMSE/POLY Award Reception/NT

6 to 8 PM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Commonwealth Ballroom A/B

Iota Sigma Pi Social Hour/NT

6 to 8 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 251

University of Southern Mississippi Polymer Science Alumni & Friends Reception/NT

6 to 8 PM

Westin Copley Place, Adams Room

COLL Open Business Meeting/Social Hour & Poster Session/COD

6 to 8 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, East Registration

CARB Wolfrom/Isbell/New Investigator Award Reception/Ticket No. SE-25/$50

6 to 9:30 PM

MIT Faculty Club, 50 Memorial Dr., 6th Floor, Cambridge, MA

ANYL Annual Awards Reception & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-13/$45

6 to 10 PM

Raytheon Amphitheater, Northeastern University, 716 Columbus Ave.

CINF Herman Skolnik Award Reception/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 211

University of Rochester Department of Chemistry Reception/COD

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 252A

NUCL Social Hour/NT

7 to 9 PM

Boston Park Plaza, Plaza Ballroom

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/Ticket in Your Registration Credentials/Free



Meet the 2008 ACS president-elect candidates

8 to 10 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-14/$10

7:30 to 9 AM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Commonwealth Ballroom A

Committee on Local Section Activities Silver Circle & Retiree Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-15/$12

7:30 to 9:30 AM

Westin Copley Place, Adams & Parliament

Cornell University Sponsored Breakfast/NT

7:45 to 9 AM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 251

Chemjobs Career Fair

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C

ACS Exposition

9 AM to 5 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Halls A & B1

Women Chemists Committee Eli Lilly Travel Award Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

11:30 AM to noon

Sheraton Boston, Back Bay Ballroom D

Chemical Abstracts Service 100th Anniversary Customer Presidential Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-16/$15

Noon to 1:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 107A/B

ComSci Genetic Screening & Diagnostic Testing Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-26/$10

Noon to 1:30 PM

Sheraton Boston, Constitution A

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-17 (regular)/$50 & SE-18 (student)/$35

Noon to 1:30 PM

Sheraton Boston, Independence Ballroom

AGRO Graduate Student Luncheon/NT

Noon to 1:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 259A

COLL Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-19/$30

Noon to 2 PM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Commonwealth Ballroom A

MEDI Lunch & Learn/Ticket No. SE-20/$20

Noon to 2 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 253A

AGFD Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

1 to 3 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

Division Officers Caucus/NT

3:30 to 5 PM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Hancock

University of Pennsylvania Chemistry Alumni Social Hour/NT

4 to 6 PM

Seaport, Seaport C

Division Councilor Caucus/NT

5 to 6:30 PM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Hancock

PROF 2007 Henry Hill Award Presentation & Reception/COD

5 to 6:30 PM

Sheraton Boston, Berkeley Room

University of California, Los Angeles, Chemistry & Biochemistry Social Event/NT

5 to 7 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 107B

Advertisement

Pennsylvania State University Reception for Friends & Alumni/COD

5 to 7 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 255

District I Councilor Caucus/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Sheraton Boston, Fairfax B

A. C. Cope Award & A. C. Cope Scholar Awards/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Hilton Back Bay, Westminster Room

College of New Jersey Alumni & Friends Reception/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Cactus Club, 939 Boylston St.

Iranian Chemists' Association Social Hour/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Marriott Copley Place, Vineyard Room

AGRO Social Hour/NT

6 to 8 PM

Boston Park Plaza, Georgian Room

ChemLuminary Awards Reception/NT

6 to 8 PM

Westin Copley Place, Essex Ballroom

CARB Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

COMP Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Ballroom Foyer

Joint POLY/PMSE Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center Hall B2

TOXI Social Hour & Poster Session & Awards/NT

6 to 10 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 204 A/B

CINF Tuesday Night Reception/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Westin Boston Waterfront, Commonwealth Ballroom C

ENVR Social & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-21/$90

6:30 to 9 PM

Khasmir Indian Restaurant, 279 Newbury St.

HIST Edelstein Award Dinner/Ticket No. SE-20/$45

7 to 9 PM

Dom's Italian Restaurant, 10 Bartlette Place @ 100 Salem St.

University of New Hampshire Chemistry Alumni Gathering/COD

7:30 to 9:30 PM

Seaport, Seaport A

INOR Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 10 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

I&EC Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 10 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

8 to 10 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

ChemLuminary Awards Ceremony/NT

8 to 10 PM

Westin Copley Place, American Ballroom

Chemjobs Career Fair

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C

PETR Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

9 to 11 AM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

ACS Exposition

9 AM to 1 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Halls A & B1

Treats in the Exposition/Ticket in Your Registration Credentials/Free

10 to 11:30 AM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Halls A & B1

Joint Women Chemists Committee/Northeastern Section Golf Tournament/Ticket No. SE-24/$100

2 to 9 PM

Brookline Golf Club at Putterham Meadows, 1281 West Roxbury Pkwy.

BIOL Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

5 to 7 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

BIOT Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

MEDI Hall of Fame Reception/NT

5:30 to 8:30 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 203

TECH Awards Dinner/Ticket No. SE-23/$50

6:30 to 9:30 PM

Union Oyster House, 41 Union St.

ENVR Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

GEOC Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

6 to 8 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

PHYS Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 9 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2

MEDI Social Hour & Poster Session/NT

7 to 9 PM

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall B2