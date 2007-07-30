AstraZeneca, BMS Plan Job Cuts

AstraZeneca has announced another round of job eliminations to complement the cut of 3,000 manufacturing jobs it announced earlier this year. The British drugmaker now says it will eliminate about 700 positions in R&D, 1,800 positions in sales and marketing, and 1,800 positions in information systems and business support. Separately, Bristol-Myers Squibb said last week that it will announce job cuts and facilities closures later this year as part of its own streamlining effort.
