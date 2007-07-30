Call for Nominations for Richards Medal

The ACS Northeastern Section is soliciting nominations for the 2008 Theodore William Richards Medal Award for conspicuous achievement in any area of chemistry. The medal honors the U.S.'s first chemistry Nobel Laureate and is awarded every two years.
Nominations must be submitted electronically in a single PDF file and must include a brief curriculum vitae, a list of up to 20 citations of key publications, and a concise nomination letter outlining the nominee's "conspicuous achievements in chemistry." E-mail the materials to Gary R. Weisman at gary.weisman@unh.edu.
Nominations must be received by Nov. 1. For more information, contact Weisman at (603) 862-2304 or by mail at Department of Chemistry, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH 03824-3598. The award will be presented in March 2008.
